Brock students asked to behave this St. Patrick's Day

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Brock students are being reminded not to put the bad in Badgers.

Brock University is joining forces with municipal bylaw officers, Niagara Regional Police officers and fire officials to go door-to-door this week reminding students living off-campus to be good neighbours.

In the leadup to St. Patrick’s Day, staff from multiple departments across campus met with politicians from St. Catharines and Thorold, along with first responders and bylaw officers for a unified approach to both education and enforcement.

'Good Neighbour Kits’ which include garbage and recycling bags, information pamphlets, taxi cards and bylaw enforcement information will be handed out this week.

The off-campus visits are part of a large, multi-faceted education and awareness ‘Don’t Put the Bad in Badger’ campaign that takes place throughout the year at Brock, and particularly in the days leading up celebratory holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween.

In addition, both the President of the Brock University Students’ Union and Brock President Gervan Fearon have reached out to students with messages reminding them to be respectful and celebrate responsibly.