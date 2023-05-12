Brock study looking for those interested in yoga
A Brock University study is looking for those that might be interested yoga.
The new study aims to dive deeper into the exercise's potential impact on health and well-being.
They are looking for community members to participate in a 10 week study but they must not have done yoga regularly within the past 12 months.
Researchers are searching for a diverse collection of volunteers to represent various cultures, genders and ages.
For more information or to participate in the study email Matthieu Dagenais at mdagenais@brocku.ca for more information.
CKTB AM Roundtable - May 12th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Relationship Manager, Scouts Niagara
Chris Richard - Practicing Injury Lawyer in St. Catharines
Mark Bingeman - Glamping: A New Way to Camp?
Mark Bingeman, President of Bingeman's Grand Experiences in Kitchener-Waterloo, joins Tim Denis to discuss their new Glamping Resort.