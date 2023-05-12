Brock study looking for those interested in yoga

A Brock University study is looking for those that might be interested yoga.

The new study aims to dive deeper into the exercise's potential impact on health and well-being.

They are looking for community members to participate in a 10 week study but they must not have done yoga regularly within the past 12 months.

Researchers are searching for a diverse collection of volunteers to represent various cultures, genders and ages.

For more information or to participate in the study email Matthieu Dagenais at mdagenais@brocku.ca for more information.