Brock support staff hosting food drive at the Pen this Saturday as demand for food increases

Brock University Support Staff have partnered with Community Care and Zehrs to host a Food Drive this weekend.

It will be held this Saturday at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines from 9 a.m. -2 p.m.

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold provides over 5000 lbs of food daily to an average of 1000 families in need.

CEO Betty-Lou Souter tells CKTB food banks are seeing an increase in clients as the cost of living skyrockets.

Organizers are hoping community members will take part in 'Help Us Fill a Truck' which is this Saturday at the Pen, and 'Help Us Feed 100 Families' which is a platform for online donations.

Money raised will be used by Community Care to purchase food, and tax receipts will be provided.

The support staff taking part are members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF).