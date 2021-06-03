Brock team gets $250,000 to investigate links between childhood allergies and living conditions
A Brock University team has been awarded a $250,000 grant to explore links between childhood adversity and allergies.
The team is conducting a first-of-its-kind study to see if and how abuse, severe household dysfunction, and other childhood traumas set the stage for a lifetime of suffering with allergies.
“Allergy prevalence is rising rapidly and understanding why requires new transdisciplinary thinking, outside the box,” says Associate Professor of Health Sciences Adam MacNeil. “Many of the contributing factors remain elusive.”
The funding is coming from the government’s New Frontiers in Research Fund.
The team will be recruiting participants, including young adults, in the Niagara region this fall.
