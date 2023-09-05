Brock-U researches outlining ways high schools can teach responsible use of AI

A Brock University-led research team is outlining the ways high schools can teach responsible use of Artificial Intelligence.

"We have a responsibility to teach students how to approach the use of AI tools in an ethically defensible manner, because even in the world of work, they're going to encounter these types of applications" says Brock Professor of Education Governance and Policy Analysis Louis Volante.

The researchers recommend teachers follow a certain education model when teaching students AI writing programs.

Some steps for this model include fact checking AI generated text, altering the text to make it more engaging, and then elevating it to a higher level.

Teachers are concerned that students who turn to ChatGPT are not developing skills in original writing, Volante says.

Plagiarism is also a rising concern.



Volante adds that AI is growing at a rapid rate, making it harder for teachers to determine if assignments were written by the student or an AI tool.