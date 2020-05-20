Brock U shores up plans for virtual grad

Brock University announcing its 2020 Virtual Convocation will launch on Friday, June 19th.

The school says rather than just a one-day celebration, each of the University’s more than 3,000 grads will get a tailored experience based on their Faculty, and whether they’re an undergraduate or graduate student.

The Virtual Convocation experience will include video messages from University President Gervan Fearon, Chancellor Shirley Cheechoo and other special guests, as well as videos submitted by graduating Brock students.

Brock Registrar Geraldine Jones says “We may not be able to come together in person, but we are still excited to celebrate and recognize their achievements. We want to make this something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

After going live on the morning of Friday, June 19, the Virtual Convocation portal will remain online for students and their families to access the site at their own convenience.

