Brock University and community partners to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day



People around the world are pausing today to mark one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp where more than 1.1 million mainly Jewish people were murdered.

A special event will be held tonight from 6 until 8 at the Niagara Artists Centre in St. Catharines.

The event has been organized by The History Lab with support from the Niagara Military Museum, Seedling for Change in History, Niagara Artists Centre and Brock University.

Experts urge younger generations to take stock as the number of survivors continues to dwindle - there are only around 5,000 Holocaust survivors still alive in Canada.