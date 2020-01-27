Brock University and community partners to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
People around the world are pausing today to mark one of the darkest chapters in human history.
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
It is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp where more than 1.1 million mainly Jewish people were murdered.
A special event will be held tonight from 6 until 8 at the Niagara Artists Centre in St. Catharines.
The event has been organized by The History Lab with support from the Niagara Military Museum, Seedling for Change in History, Niagara Artists Centre and Brock University.
Experts urge younger generations to take stock as the number of survivors continues to dwindle - there are only around 5,000 Holocaust survivors still alive in Canada.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines