Brock University and FirstOntario Credit Union team up to continue financial literacy lessons

Brock University and the FirstOntario Credit Union are working together to help students cultivate financial literacy skills.

The two organizations will be providing programs for people of all ages, including the Goodman Lemonade program for elementary school students.

Typically, Grade 4 students would brainstorm, design, build, and market their own lemonade stands and set up shop at Brock's Jubilee Court.

But due to the ongoing pandemic students took part in a virtual version of the program instead, including workshops and presentations from FirstOntario.

The credit union has agreed to help operate and continue the program over the next four years.

For older students, a new for FinTip$ podcast and drop-in program will be offered through Brock's Student Accounts and Financial Aid Office.

Topics will include budgeting, OSAP, student tax forms, and tuition fees.

The university and FirstOntario will also work on designing other new programs for students from elementary school to post-secondary education.