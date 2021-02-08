Brock University and Niagara College join REDress Project to call attention to MMIWG

Red dresses will be appearing on Brock University and Niagara College campuses this week to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

The dresses will be displayed throughout the week in conjunction with several virtual events.

The initiative, known as The REDress project, was started in 2011 by Metis artist Jamie Black at the University of Winnipeg.

Brock University has been participating in the project since 2019. This is Niagara College's first year.

Niagara residents are encouraged to join the cause by displaying a red dress in a window, or other visible place.