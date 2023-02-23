Brock University and Niagara College remain open today
It is not a snow day for the young adults in Niagara.
Both Brock University and Niagara College are open today.
Brock says all regularly scheduled events and activities are going forward today but they say "opening hours may be altered due to delayed staff commutes."
They are also advising those that make their way to campus to "exercise caution while travelling to, around and from Brock today."
#BrockU is open for all regularly scheduled events and activities Thursday, Feb. 23, though opening hours may be altered due to delayed staff commutes. Those attending campus should exercise caution while travelling to, around and from Brock today.https://t.co/m02cLf62xX— Brock University (@BrockUniversity) February 23, 2023
Niagara College says campuses will remain open as well.
They are also advising students to "use extra care and caution while travelling."
The college telling students to check their Blackboard course site for instructions from their professor.
NC campuses will remain open on February 23. Currently a freezing drizzle advisory is in effect. Please use extra care and caution while travelling. Students should check their Blackboard course site for instructions from their professor. More details ⤵️ https://t.co/tSII0K7ioM— Niagara College (@niagaracollege) February 23, 2023
