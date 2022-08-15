Brock University appoints next President and Vice-Chancellor

Brock University has named Dr. Lesley Rigg as its next President and Vice-Chancellor.

She will step into the role on November 1, 2022.

Rigg is a highly accomplished research scientist and professor, who was serving as Vice-President (Research) and Professor of Geography at Western University in London.

She previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Science and Professor, Biological Sciences at the University of Calgary

She says it’s a “distinct privilege to be invited to join Brock at this pivotal time in its history,” adding she was encouraged by Brock’s recent undertakings to recruit more Indigenous and Black scholars.

“I am particularly focused on partnering with our Indigenous communities to further the gains Brock has made in truth and reconciliation and in creating a more welcoming campus for equity-deserving students, staff and faculty,” she says.

The incoming President will spend time on campus this fall as she prepares to begin her role in November.