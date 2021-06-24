Brock University cancels Indigenous Peoples Awareness Week events after discovery in Saskatchewan
Brock University is cancelling the remaining Indigenous Peoples Awareness Week events as the community mourns the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.
The schools' Aboriginal Student Services had more than a dozen virtual events planned to mark the week.
Yesterday, Cowessess First Nations representatives announced they had discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school.
More information on the discovery is expected later today.