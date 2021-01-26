Brock University celebrates the life of Josephine Meeker, the school's first female faculty member

Brock University is remembering the life of the first woman hired as a Brock faculty member.

Josephine Meeker began her career at Brock as an Assistant Professor of Geography in 1965 and retired 30 years later.

During her tenure she served as the first Director of Continuing Education, the first president of the Brock University Faculty Association, and as a member of both the Board of Trustees and Senate.

She is also credited as being instrumental to the creation of the Women's Studies program.

Meeker died in St. Catharines at the age of 90 on January 11th.

A virtual celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 7th at 2 p.m. To attend, contact the family via email.

A book of condolences can be found via the Turner Family Funeral Home.