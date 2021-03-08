Brock University completes construction on expanded fitness facility

A newly expanded Brock sports facility has opened, tripling in size from the original 2002 design.

The Brock University Students' Union and Graduate Students' Association championed the project following a student vote in favour of funding the expansion.

Construction first began in August of 2019, but there was a pause due of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crews also faced challenges with gaining access to the site: ultimately, a temporary access road along the south side of Thistle Complex was created, slicing through the hallway between the Computer Commons and South Brock, to allow the courtyard to become the construction staging area.

The fitness centre now boasts an integrated cycling studio, private yoga and fitness studio, and an upper level cardio deck.

Although school officials welcome the opening of the facility, COVID-19 restrictions are still in place on campus.