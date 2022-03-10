Brock University continuing mask and vaccine protocols

Students, faculty, and visitors to Brock University will still be required to wear a mask after March 21st.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced yesterday that provincial mandates for masks would be dropped in most settings as of the 21st.

Dr. Kieran Moore also said he would support those that wished to keep it in place for a little longer.

Brock University sending out a message saying that they will continue their safety protocols for the rest of this term, including maintaining the masking requirement and COVID-19 vaccine mandate for anyone coming to campus.