Brock University delays start of in-person classes

Brock University is the latest post-secondary institution to delay the resumption of in-person classes in the New Year.

The university will move to online course delivery for the Winter Term. On campus classes are planned to resume Jan. 31.

On campus exams for the Fall Term will be cancelled or moved to alternate modes of delivery.

The campus will remain open during the online course delivery and anyone attending the campus must follow all public health guidelines including masks and social distancing.