Brock University invites community to help tell the story of life in the time of COVID-19
Brock University is pulling together an archive to preserve these unprecedented times.
The school’s Archives and Special Collections and Digital Scholarship Lab have put together a website to gather photos, text, video, and anything else that captures what it means to live in the time of COVID-19.
“In the near and far future, students, researchers, authors and other curious folks will be looking for such materials to retell the history of this challenging time,” Head of Archives and Special Collections at the University’s James A. Gibson Library David Sharron says. “It was recently the 100th anniversary of the Spanish flu, and people relied on our archives to see what Niagara did in 1918. We want to capture the history of COVID-19 as it’s happening.”
The public is invited to offer their own contributions by uploading digital materials including videos, texts, tweets, and blog posts to the website or by donating physical records such are diaries, journals, letters, and printed photos.
