Brock University invites public to playtest new games
Brock University is inviting residents to playtest new video games created by some of their students.
Ten games have been created by third and fourth year students in the Interactive Arts and Science and GAME program.
The public will be able to try desktop and console games as well as some virtual reality projects.
The free event is being held at the University's Centre for Digital Humanities on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues