Brock University invites public to playtest new games

Brock University is inviting residents to playtest new video games created by some of their students.

Ten games have been created by third and fourth year students in the Interactive Arts and Science and GAME program.

The public will be able to try desktop and console games as well as some virtual reality projects.

The free event is being held at the University's Centre for Digital Humanities on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m

