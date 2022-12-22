Brock University latest school to announce closure for tomorrow due to storm

Brock University is the latest school to announce it will close its doors tomorrow with a major winter storm on the way.

The St. Catharines university will be closed for non-essential activities.

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board have decided to close schools for what would have been the final day before the winter break.

Officials say they made the decision together.

Students will be told to take home everything they need for the holidays today.

Click here for the latest on the weather and click here for the latest Storm Desk cancellations.