Brock University makes changes as Niagara moves into Red

Brock University has announced some changes on campus as Niagara moves into the Red/Control stage of COVID-19 restrictions.

Brock has been operating on a modified plan since March, with most students taking all online classes.

They say the move to Red aligned with their own Stage 2 Response/Recovery Plan.

Brock says move to Red does not affect their current delivery of on-campus and online classes, other activities will need to be modified to abide by public health guidelines. These include:

Social gathering limits are reduced to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.

Meeting/event spaces (those that have been authorized) will have a maximum occupancy of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Food service at Guernsey Market will now be takeout only. Indoor dining is suspended until further notice.

University residences will continue to operate as planned with the current mitigation measures such as significantly reduced occupancy and no guest policy continuing.

The operation of the James A. Gibson Library remains the same; however, bookable study space available to students will now be subject to a maximum occupancy of 10 at a time.

The Campus Store remains operational with access through one of the three approved University entrances.

The Computer Commons remains open; however, it will now be subject to a maximum occupancy of 10 students at a time.

Limits around the number of students allowed in classrooms remains unchanged from the previous Orange restriction level.

For the latest guidance on research access and the impact moving to Red will have, please visit the Brock Coronavirus FAQ for research.

Impact on Brock Sports and Recreation:

Team sports must not be practised or played, with the exception of training sessions for members of a sports team that do not include games or scrimmages.

Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other must not be practised or played.

Locker rooms, change rooms, showers and clubhouses must be closed, except to the extent that they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the facility that is used to provide first aid.

The total number of people permitted to be at the facility in all classes, organized programs or organized activities at any one time must be limited to the number that can maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others at the facility, and in any event cannot exceed 10 people.

In areas containing weights or exercise machines, physical distancing of three metres is required.



Brock says they will provide information if there are any changes to the Winter term, which starts on January 11.

