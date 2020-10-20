Brock University moving Hamilton campus to Burlington

Brock University is relocating its Hamilton campus to Burlington.

Last night, Burlington City Council voted in favour of a motion to approve a Memorandum of Understanding that had also recently been approved by the University's Board of Trustees.

For the last 20 years, Brock had a satellite campus on King Street East in Hamilton, but last year school officials determined it would be too costly to update the converted 1960s high school building.

Brock completed the sale of the Hamilton building in September, but an agreement was struck to allow the school to continue teaching and conducting research there until August 2022.

