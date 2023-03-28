Brock University Open House set for this Sunday

Thousands are expected to visit Brock University this weekend.

For the first time since 2019 the university is hosting its Open House in Person.

Click HERE to listen to Matthew Melnyk, Director, Student Recruitment at Brock discuss the Open House on Niagara in the Morning.

The event on Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give prospective students a glimpse of all aspects of Brock.

For a full schedule of the day’s offerings, visit the Brock Open House website.