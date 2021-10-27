Brock University preparing for Halloween

Brock University is going to be offering a full slate of Halloween activities to try to encourage students to stay on-campus this year.

Along with increased on-campus activities, the school is paying for additional Niagara Regional Police officers to patrol off-campus student areas. Brock Campus Security will also be at full force throughout the weekend.

It comes as rowdy, unsanctioned student parties have been causing problems across the province, including in Hamilton where a car was flipped as thousands gathered in the streets and in Kingston where police made more than a dozen arrests after two weekends of partying.

According to the current public health measures, large gatherings are still not permitted and police and bylaw officers will be taking a zero-tolerance approach with significant fines possible for those who flout the rules.

Ontario is still in Step Three of the reopening plan, limiting outdoor social gatherings to up to 100 people and indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people. The government has announced plans to slowly ease the restrictions over the coming months as long as key pandemic indicators remain positive.