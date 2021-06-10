Brock University preparing to welcome more than 4,000 new badgers this fall

Brock University is expecting to welcome a large new group of badgers in the fall as the school outpaces provincial growth averages.

Province-wide, the average for new first year confirmations is an increase of 1.9 percent, but Brock is reporting a 6.5 percent increase in high school applicant confirmations.

The school expects to welcome more than 4,000 new students in the fall, adding up to nearly 19,000 students total.

The growth is particularly strong among the Faculty of Education, the Goodman School of Business, and Applied Health Science where nursing is very popular this year.

Brock is preparing to allow a significant amount of students to return to campus in September as they offer a mix of in-person and online courses.