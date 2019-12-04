Brock University prepping for start of construction on Canada Games Park
Let the games begin.
Construction on the new Canada Games Park at Brock University is set to get underway this week.
The school says its Zone 2 parking lot will be closed this Friday to clear the way for the work to begin on the new athletic facility which will become a legacy of the games when Niagara plays host in 2021.
Brock officials say they timed the parking lot closure with the start of exams when traffic traditionally declines.
Parking attendants will be on site to assist drivers.
