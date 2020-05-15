Brock University primarily moving classes online for the Fall Term

Brock University is planning to primarily switch to online classes for the Fall Term.

In a release, officials say the plan is based on giving students choices for the Fall to support academic success and protect their health.

They say the details are still evolving as they get more information from public health officials and feedback from students.

Some on-campus classes will still continue where a suitable online substitute is not available, or if in-person learning is deemed essential.

Officials also do not expect large gatherings will be allowed by the fall so don't expected to see many school sanctioned in-person Orientation Week events.