Brock University receives SickKids funding to study mental health impact of pandemic

Brock University researchers will be getting funding from SickKids Hospital and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to study how the pandemic is impacting the mental health of young people.

The team will use $294,127 from the New Investigator Research Grant Program to take a closer look at various factors such as school closures and reopening protocols and support structures at home.

To do this, surveys completed before and during the early days of the pandemic will be examined and virtual interviews will be conducted.

Assistant Professor of Health Sciences Karen Patte will lead the team. "During adolescence, peer relationships become increasingly important, and youth have faced drastic reductions in face-to-face social interactions with physical distancing measures," she explains. "They're also not able to participate in many of the behaviours that help regulate emotions and promote healthy development, including various extracurricular activities."