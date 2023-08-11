Brock University requesting teen participants for survey on kindness

A new Brock University study aiming to learn more about how youth think about kindness is calling on teens to share their thoughts and experiences.

The study is part of a larger five-year research project.

The research team are interested in learning what comes to a teenager’s mind when thinking about kindness.

Previous research from the lab showed that some teens may tend to show more kindness and compassion to others versus showing it to themselves.

Youth between the ages of 11 and 18 years old are invited to participate in the study.

The online survey that lasts about 60 minutes, and after the session is completed, participants’ parents will be sent a digital gift card.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact the Theory of Mind in Education lab by email at tomelab@brocku.ca