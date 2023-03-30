Brock University research shows how a salty diet can impact your health

New research out of Brock University shows that a salty diet may not be the best for your health.

Brock University-led research is showing how too much salt in a diet can damage organs, leading to chronic diseases down the road.

Study author, Brock Professor of Health Sciences Newman Sze, says it occurs because high salt levels peel away the protective layer on the surface of blood vessels as well as the cells that line blood vessels.

“The process is similar to salt corroding the protective paint surface on a car, which can cause the metal body of the vehicle to rust,” says Sze, who is Canada Research Chair in Mechanisms of Health and Disease.

The study is called “Endothelial damage arising from high salt hypertension is elucidated by vascular bed systematic profiling.”

Diets high in salt are a huge problem in Canada and around the world. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released March 9, Canadians consume 9.1 grams of salt per day.

Meanwhile, the WHO recommends that the average person consume no more than five grams, or one teaspoon, of salt per day.

The WHO has set a global target of reducing sodium intake by 30 per cent by 2025.

