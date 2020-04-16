Brock University researcher teams up with daughter to study benefits of TikTok

A Brock University researcher has teamed up with her 11 year old daughter to delve into the benefits of TikTok.

The platform is wildly popular with young people, but some parents have raised safety concerns and worry about what kids are doing online.

Brock Associate Professor Shauna Pomerantz and her daughter Miriam are instead looking at the creativity, innovation, and connectivity found on the app.

“It’s escapism, yes, but also engagement in the creative process, production, interconnection with friends and an online community, cultural literacy, and the cultivation of one’s own taste and style,” Pomerantz says.

She adds TikTok can help kids coping with isolation.

“If you’re a parent, maybe you should take the time to ask your kid to make a TikTok with them,” Pomerantz encourages. “It’s very good content for their TikTok accounts and it’s really fun to see your kid’s world up close.”