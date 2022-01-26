Brock University sees 11% hike in high school students looking to head to Niagara

Brock University says it has seen a significant increase in applications among Ontario high school students wanting to attend the University this fall.

Officials say they are nearing pre-pandemic levels of enrolment, with an 11.2 per cent increase in applications from Ontario's high school students as of the Jan. 13th deadline.

Brock Interim President Lynn Wells says the numbers provide optimistic signs of a positive rebound from COVID-19.

“While it’s still very early in the recruitment cycle, this level of interest from Ontario high school students tells us that students have persevered in their studies through difficult pandemic conditions and are ready to continue their journey with Brock University as their home,” Wells says. “It’s also an important testament to the steps we have taken to make our campus safe this year, including our vaccine mandate. Brock continues to put the health and safety of our campus community at the forefront of everything we do, while also ensuring that students are provided with the high-quality education and on-campus experience they’ve come to expect from us.”

Still to come on the application schedule are the deadlines for international students and college transfers, and the deadline to accept offers from Brock on June 1st.