Brock University strengthens relationship with empowerment program

Brock University is strengthening its relationship with a program to empower immigrant and racially marginalized women and their families.

The university and Tools of Empowerment for Success Niagara have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their partnership in the region.

Together, the organizations research how to support immigrant and racially marginalized women and build stronger, more inclusive communities.

Tools of Empowerment for Success connects young people with community mentors, provides entrepreneurship and leadership skills training, and helps newcomers navigate systems.

Brock's role encompasses several research projects, including the ongoing three-phase initiative at the Social Justice Research Institute led by Associate Professor of Nursing Joanne Crawford looking at strategies to promote inclusion in Niagara.

Brock's Research Vice-President Tim Kenyon says,"The work currently underway by Dr. Crawford is a prime example of how researchers and community organizations can come together to create positive change. Each brings valuable knowledge to the table. When combined, these insights can have a tremendous impact locally and beyond."

Executive Director of TOES Niagara Nyarayi Kapisavanhu also says,"There are simply some things we, as an organization, cannot do on our own. This partnership has allowed us to increase our research capability, our capacity to directly engage with the community and our ability to promote and fund our programming."