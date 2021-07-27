Brock University students living in residences must be fully vaccinated

Students living in Brock University residence will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced yesterday full vaccination will be mandatory for all students living in on-campus residences due to the close living arrangements.

Students must have at least one dose before moving into their rooms on campus and must complete the two shot series within 14 days of moving in, but it is recommended they become fully vaccinated at least two weeks before move-in.

The university will accept all Health Canada approved vaccines and all vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use List with exemptions made based on medical and Ontario Human Rights Code grounds.

Prior to yesterday's announcement, a survey of more than 2,000 students planning to live in residence showed 94 percent planned to get vaccinated.

Niagara College has already announced students living in residence must provide proof of vaccination.

The requirements only apply to students living on campus for both schools; unvaccinated students will still be able to live off campus and attended on campus classes and activities.

However both schools strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated before the start of term.

Brock University is hosting a Niagara Region Public Health vaccination clinic today from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Ian Beddis Gym. Parking is free.