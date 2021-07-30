Brock University study finds young people resist adopting key actions to combat climate change

A new study from Brock University shows although young people take small steps to address climate change, they may not be as willing to adopt larger lifestyle changes that are the most effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A nation-wide survey of 17 and 18 year olds revealed many young people recycled, used public transport, and tried to conserve energy at home to make a difference.

But they were less open to the idea of eating less red meat, buying an electric car, or having one fewer child or no children - actions that are considered to have a greater impact.

The study found 17 year olds were more likely than 18 year olds to have adopted at least four of the nine actions included in the survey that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Behaviours modelled by parents, teachers, friends, and celebrities were also considered to be strong predictors of whether youth would take the same actions.

The nine actions included in the study were having one fewer child/no children; no car or first/next car will be electric; eating less red meat; taking public transport; conserving energy in the home; vacationing locally; recycling; conserving water; and avoiding excessive packaging.