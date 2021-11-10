Brock University team examining pandemic communication in Niagara

A Brock University team will be examining how well major organizations in Niagara got information out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five person team led by the Brock University Library, will look into the communication strategies of local government, non-profit groups, and major private entities.

They will be combing through the organizations' websites and social media feeds to better future crisis communication.

Researchers will be looking into whether there was 'one voice' across the region or diverging voices, if the messages were simple or complicated, and whether organizations told stories about the pandemic or just stuck to the facts.