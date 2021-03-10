Brock University teaming up with NRP to prepare for potential St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Brock University and the Students' Union is working closely with Niagara Regional Police to prepare for St. Patrick's Day.

In-person gatherings are still strongly discouraged and the current COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for any large gatherings.

Under the province's Red tier, indoor gatherings are limited to 5 people and outdoor gatherings are capped at 25.

Fines can range from $750 for attending an unlawful gathering to $10,000 for hosting one.

Brock has once again hired additional uniformed NRP officers for neighbourhood patrols and city by-law officers are taking a zero tolerance approach.

Campus Security will also patrol off-campus neighbourhoods in areas of concern while a no-guest policy is in effect on-campus.

The Brock University's Student Union will be working with the Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre to provide safe alternatives to St. Patrick's Day celebrations from Monday, March 15th to Friday, March 19th.

St. Patrick's Day is Wednesday, March 17th.

Last year, some university and college students gathered on Jacobson Avenue for the traditional street party while some of their classmates decided to completely forgo the event due to COVID-19 concerns.