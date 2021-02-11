Brock University to install 20 electric vehicle chargers

Brock University will be installing 20 new electric vehicle chargers on campus.

The school has received $235,000 from the Natural Resources Canada Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Most of the charging stations will be Level 2, but 3 of the faster Level 3 DC stations will be available.

The more powerful stations allow an almost depleted battery to be charged up to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Senior Associate Vice-President of Infrastructure and Operations Scott Johnstone says, "Since the Brock campus is open to the Niagara community, the investment also supports the adoption of EVs in the Niagara region through the reduction of carbon emissions."

The stations should be installed over the next few months and be fully operational by the fall.