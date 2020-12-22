Brock University to move into Stage 1 of response system as province enters lockdown
Changes are coming into effect at Brock University as the province-wide lockdown kicks in.
The school has announced it will enter Stage One of its response system on Christmas Eve.
That means all classes move online except for a small number of programs, such as nursing, that are allowed under the provincial guidelines.
When the Winter Term starts on January 11th all classes will remain online until further notice.
Residences will still be open, but students must leave by noon the day following their last exam or by tomorrow at noon - whichever comes first.
They'll be able to return on Sunday, January 3rd.
