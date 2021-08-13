Brock University will require COVID-19 vaccinations for campus access

Brock University is requiring everyone on campus be vaccinated against COVID-19.

University representatives made the announcement yesterday, stating all students, faculty, staff, and visitors who wish to access campus this fall must be vaccinated.

At least one dose will be required by September 7th and a second dose will be required by October 15th.

Vaccines approved by Health Canada or included on the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing will be accepted.

People who cannot be vaccinated due to medical grounds or for other reasons recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code can ask for an exemption.

A protocol will be in place, including frequent screening and testing, for people who cannot be vaccinated.

Brock community members may be required to show proof of their vaccination status to school officials.

Previously, Brock representatives had stated everyone living on campus would need to be vaccinated.

A number of other universities and post-secondary institutions are taking similar steps.