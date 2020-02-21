Brock welcomes USport wrestling championships

Brock University is hosting a major wrestling event today and tomorrow.

The USports Championships get underway at 10 a.m. this morning at the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

The bronze medal matches are set for noon tomorrow followed by the gold medal round at 2 p.m.

The Badgers have some momentum going into the championships - the women's team are going for their ninth-straight title while the men's team have their eyes on their seventh consecutive championship win.