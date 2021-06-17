Brock will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to students starting next week

Brock University will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to students.

All students at the St. Catharines university are eligible to receive the vaccine, which will be administered by staff of the University’s Student Health Services clinic in Harrison Hall.

Students do not need to live in the Niagara region to access the clinic, but must be enrolled Brock students - including part-time students and those starting in September.

Students living outside of Niagara are encouraged to get vaccinated in their home region prior to the school year beginning.

Students who want to get vaccinated at Brock can register on the Student Wellness and Accessibility website.

After registering, students will be contacted with more information on when they should come to the University to receive their vaccine.

Vaccine administration at Brock will begin clinics on Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28.

Additional clinics will be scheduled as required based on student demand.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to book an immunization counselling appointment by phoning 905-688-5550 x3243.

To contact the Brock University COVID-19 nurse, email covid19nurse@brocku.ca