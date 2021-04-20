Brock will have a new Director of Sports

Brock University has announced a new Director of Sports.

Melissa Krist will begin her job overseeing the Brock Badgers athletics department and its 900 student-athletes on Tuesday, June 1.

Krist is a graduate of the University of Toronto, spending the past 25 years in a series of progressive positions at her alma mater, most recently serving as Manager of Intercollegiate Sport within the Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education for 11 years.

“Melissa is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in athletics. Our student-athletes will benefit from her world-class experience and dedication to both athletic and academic excellence,” said Anna Lathrop, Brock’s Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President, Students. “Melissa is the perfect fit to lead Brock Sports, and I know she will bring stability and vision to the role — making a profound impact both in support of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and also as we align the vision and mission of Brock Sports with the University’s Strategic Plan.”

Krist said Brock University has all the elements to become a centrepiece in the Canadian university athletics landscape.

“Having a school of 19,000 students and 900 student-athletes in competitive sports is phenomenal and not seen anywhere else,” she said. “I’m impressed with the breadth of programming at Brock, including intramural sports. The programming available for the student-athlete at Brock is exceptional. I look forward to continuing that and looking at other opportunities that we can add as our international student base becomes a driving factor.”