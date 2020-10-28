Brock will have campus security and NRP officers out patrolling this Halloween

Brock is reminding students to be good neighbours and stay safe this Halloween.

The University says additional campus security officers will be on hand Saturday to patrol residence areas.

Additionally, as part of Brock’s Off-Campus Patrol program, Brock will patrol neighbourhoods in Thorold and St. Catharines on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.

Brock is also subsidizing the cost of hiring additional NRPS officers to assist with neighbourhood patrols on each of those nights.