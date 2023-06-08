Brock will install 7th President Monday and hand honorary degree to Kyle Dubas

Brock’s seventh President will be officially installed at Spring Convocation.

Lesley Rigg will receive the honour at a milestone ceremony on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

The event kicks off the five-day celebration that will see about 3,500 graduands from seven Faculties receive their degrees.

Brock’s 113th Convocation includes nine ceremonies from June 12 to 16, taking place at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day, except for Friday, June 16, when only a morning ceremony is scheduled.

Although Rigg began her five-year term as University President on Nov. 1, the ceremonial instalment always takes place during the first ceremony of the Spring or Fall Convocation that follows a President’s start date.

In addition to the President’s installation, Spring Convocation will also see the University bestow honorary degrees upon three accomplished leaders including Kyle Dubas.

Dubas is a Canadian ice hockey executive who is the current president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but became a household name as the previous GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He graduated from Brock in 2007.

Deborah Rosati, and Jenn Harper will also receive their honorary doctorates.

