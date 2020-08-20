Brock University researchers have been awarded more than $650,000 in funding.

The funding will come from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada’s Insight Development Grant program.

The 11 researchers and their projects receiving funding are spread out over the Faculties of Applied Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities and the Goodman School of Business.

One of the projects, which has received funding, is investigating employers’ attitudes towards hiring people with a criminal history.

Here is the list of the 11 projects: