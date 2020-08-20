Brock will receive $650,000 for 11 research projects
Brock University researchers have been awarded more than $650,000 in funding.
The funding will come from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada’s Insight Development Grant program.
The 11 researchers and their projects receiving funding are spread out over the Faculties of Applied Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities and the Goodman School of Business.
One of the projects, which has received funding, is investigating employers’ attitudes towards hiring people with a criminal history.
Here is the list of the 11 projects:
- Antony Chum, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, “Understanding disparities in substance-use related crisis across sexual orientations in Canada”
- Keri Cronin, Faculty of Humanities, “Navigating Niagara's human-animal history”
- William Hall, Faculty of Social Sciences, “Climates of inclusion: Creating positive interpersonal dynamics in STEM”
- Valerie Michaelson, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, “How do Indigenous undergraduate students experience the decolonization and reconciliation initiatives that are taking place in their university? A participatory action research study
- Sylvia Grewatsch, Goodman School of Business, “Reimagining the role of government in catalyzing solutions to grand challenges: Lessons from a 20-year experiment”
- Amna Mirza, Faculty of Social Sciences, “Do oral language skills predict reading acquisition? Profiles of EL1 and ELL second and third grade children and their response to vocabulary intervention”
- Elizabeth Greene, Faculty of Humanities, “Entangled mobilities across the Mediterranean: Archaeologies of migrant displacement
- Jason Hawreliak, Faculty of Humanities, “Accessible scholarship: Examining the role and impact of middle-state publishing in game studies”
- Kemi Anazodo, Goodman School of Business, “A second chance in sight: Employer perspectives of employment for individuals with a criminal history”
- Colin Rose, Faculty of Humanities, “Mapping the crimescape of renaissance Florence”
- Shawna Chen, Goodman School of Business, “From thinking to doing to being: Women entrepreneurs and experiential programs”