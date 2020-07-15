iHeartRadio
Broken hydro one pole cause of power outage in West Lincoln

power outage

An accident has resulted in some downed power lines in West Lincoln. 

As a result, Alectra Utilities is reporting 301 customers are without power.  

The broken hydro one power pole on Regional Road 27,  means the power likely won't be back on for about four hours while it is replaced. 

