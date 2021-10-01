Bronze statue stolen from Niagara Falls cemetery

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a bronze statue stolen from a Niagara Falls cemetery.

Police were called to the Drummond Hill Cemetery on Lundy's Lane on Wednesday after the statue of Lieutenant General Drummond was taken and the grounds were vandalized.

The statue originally sat on a bronze horse with artifacts on a large concrete base.

Taking it would have been no small feat - it is 31" long, 11" wide, and 36" tall and weighs around 330 lbs.

It is worth an estimated $10,000.

Officers believe the theft happened between early Monday morning and Wednesday morning.

Metal recyclers should be on the lookout for the statue and report anything suspicious to police.