Brother and sister from Port Colborne win big

A brother and sister from Port Colborne have won $1-Million.

Richard Smith and Evelyn Fox won a guaranteed $1 Million prize on the August 31st LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Richard says they are regular lottery players, "Evelyn came by the house and I asked if she checked our ticket yet. She said 'No, we never win!' So I went inside to check it using the OLG App and saw the Big Winner screen."

Richard plans to retire with his winnings while Evelyn plans to purchase a new vehicle and invest the rest for her future.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.