Brother and sister from Port Colborne win big
A brother and sister from Port Colborne have won $1-Million.
Richard Smith and Evelyn Fox won a guaranteed $1 Million prize on the August 31st LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Richard says they are regular lottery players, "Evelyn came by the house and I asked if she checked our ticket yet. She said 'No, we never win!' So I went inside to check it using the OLG App and saw the Big Winner screen."
Richard plans to retire with his winnings while Evelyn plans to purchase a new vehicle and invest the rest for her future.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Clare Cameron - Councillor and Deputy Lord mayor Town of NOTL
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
-
NOTL mayor candidate Gary Zalepa
