Brother and sister in Niagara will split $500,000 lottery win

A brother and sister in Niagara will have a happy Christmas after winning half a million dollars.

Peter Galauner of Welland and Irene Barras of Thorold won $500,000 in the October 1, 2019 LOTTO MAX draw.

The pair split the prize with another winning ticket.

Peter, 62, said he made a pact with his sister Irene, 56, after the passing of their father.

“We vowed to take care of each other,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Peter said he knew there was something magical about the day he found out about their win.

"My heart stopped a bit, it was surreal. I said, ‘Thanks Dad,’ and tucked the ticket away.”

Peter went to see Irene to share the good news. “I was very happy!” she smiled.

Irene plans to put some of her win towards house renovations and savings, and Peter plans to wait until things settle down with the pandemic to decide what he will do with his share of the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kay’s Korner Variety on Thorold Road in Welland.