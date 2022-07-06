Brown blames Poilievre's camp for ouster

Former Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown is accusing the party brass of disqualifying him in order to benefit his rival Pierre Poilievre's chances of becoming leader.

Last night, the leadership election organizing committee voted to disqualify Brown based on what its chair said were serious allegations of wrongdoing.

Brown says he's "shocked" the party would go to this length to "rob members of the party of a democratic election based on an anonymous complaint."

He says it's egregious.

Poilievre's camp says the only people who know the true extent of what caused the disqualification are Brown and the committee.